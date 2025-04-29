Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 271.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,940.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,112.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,836.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,978.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,276.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

