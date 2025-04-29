Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 373 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,070,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $551.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

