Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,439.20. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,085 shares of company stock worth $1,422,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

