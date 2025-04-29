Betterment LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Betterment LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Invst LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

