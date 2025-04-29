1,357 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

