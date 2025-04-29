California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $100,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $271.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

