Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

DE opened at $460.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.23 and a 200-day moving average of $447.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

