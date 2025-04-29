Firestone Capital Management Acquires 2,018 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 154,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

