PDT Partners LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

