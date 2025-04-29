Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Howmet Aerospace worth $197,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $136.27 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

