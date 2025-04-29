Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

CB opened at $282.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $244.84 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

