PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

