Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1,994.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595,798 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Sunrun worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after buying an additional 1,427,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,096 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $31,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,952.30. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,305.10. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock worth $1,050,944. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RUN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

