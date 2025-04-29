120,100 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

