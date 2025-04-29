Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BX opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

