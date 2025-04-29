Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 157.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

