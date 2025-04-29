Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.43. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $113.51.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,404.52. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

