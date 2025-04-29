AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $173,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 2.0 %

Zscaler stock opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.44 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $221.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.