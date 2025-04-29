PDT Partners LLC Buys 282,741 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 170.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,741 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 667,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 424,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 364,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Viasat by 2,709.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 373,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 360,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.