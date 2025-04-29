Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 55.92%.
Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance
Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.32. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.42.
About Bright Scholar Education
