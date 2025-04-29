Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $6.40 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.10. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

