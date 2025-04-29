Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $5 Million in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Magnera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAGN opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62. Magnera Corp has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

MAGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

