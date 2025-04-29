Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.