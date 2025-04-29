Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,794,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,958.50. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $145,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,593.54. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock worth $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
