Forge Global (FRGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Forge Global to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Forge Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FRGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $244,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,834.86. This represents a 42.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

