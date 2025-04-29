WK Kellogg (KLG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect WK Kellogg to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $677.91 million for the quarter.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect WK Kellogg to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KLG opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. TD Cowen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

