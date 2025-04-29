WK Kellogg (KLG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect WK Kellogg to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $677.91 million for the quarter.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect WK Kellogg to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. TD Cowen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Earnings History for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.