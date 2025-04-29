DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.
Meridian Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.68.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
