DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Price

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Meridian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

About Meridian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Meridian by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Meridian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

