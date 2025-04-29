Morgan Stanley Cuts Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $17.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE SAFE opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. Safehold has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safehold by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

