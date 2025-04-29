DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Price

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $133,024. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,540.35. This represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,994 over the last 90 days. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13,970.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

