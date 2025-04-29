Touchstar (LON:TST) Issues Earnings Results

Touchstar (LON:TST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.16 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Touchstar had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Touchstar Stock Performance

LON TST opened at GBX 74.87 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. Touchstar has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Get Touchstar alerts:

About Touchstar

(Get Free Report)

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.