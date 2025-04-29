Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $146,600.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,844.10. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,402.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,998 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.