PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 1.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,615,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 46,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $267.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $2,888,378.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,076 shares of company stock worth $7,399,696. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

