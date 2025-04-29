718,101 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 718,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

