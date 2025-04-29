Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

NYSE EMR opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

