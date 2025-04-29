PDT Partners LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova stock opened at $369.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average of $334.09. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $149.42 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

