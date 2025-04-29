Hhlr Advisors LTD. Acquires 80 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,838,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova stock opened at $369.79 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.42 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

