JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

