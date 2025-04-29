Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,339 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Jacobs Solutions worth $39,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,295,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,735,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

