Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,843 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 405,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 348,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,314,000 after buying an additional 527,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,049,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after buying an additional 255,403 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

