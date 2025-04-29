Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,096,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,622,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 1.7% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.23% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

