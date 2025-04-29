114,000 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by Atlas FRM LLC

Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,000. American Woodmark makes up 0.9% of Atlas FRM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas FRM LLC owned 0.76% of American Woodmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

