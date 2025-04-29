AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 438 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $366.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $373.51.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

