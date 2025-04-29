AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 10,618 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

