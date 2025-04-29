Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,128,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,516 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up approximately 4.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $90,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edison International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

