Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Position Lifted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,566 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after acquiring an additional 658,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 494,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,223 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 90,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $6,292,791.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,421.44. The trade was a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $47,272,803.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

