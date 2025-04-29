Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $19.26 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.67 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $3,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,440.50. This trade represents a 43.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

