ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in April

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.