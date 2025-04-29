American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Update

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. American Business Bank has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $379.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Business Bank’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

