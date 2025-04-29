Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 106.5%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.7 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

ANNSF opened at $246.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $182.87 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

