Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Expands By 106.5%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.7 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
ANNSF opened at $246.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $182.87 and a 1-year high of $251.00.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
