Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ARRJF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Further Reading

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

