Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ARRJF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.
About Arjo AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arjo AB (publ)
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.